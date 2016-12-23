 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Raw: Motorists join forces to shove flipped van towards side of Wellington tunnel

share
Anna Harcourt

Anna Harcourt 

1 NEWS Reporter

A single vehicle crash blocked traffic in Wellington's inner-city Terrace Tunnel today.

The crash caused traffic to be blocked in both directions on the main route out of town.
Source: Ash Moor

Video from the scene shows a number of motorists helping push the van to the side of the tunnel.

It appears the vehicle hit the side. It is not clear at this stage what caused the crash.

Traffic was blocked in both directions, causing headaches for those trying to get out of the capital today.
Source: Cassidy Dawson-Tobich

New Zealand Transport Agency spokeswoman Felicity Connell said the crash had been cleared from the tunnel by 12.10pm.

She said traffic backlog from the crash itself wouldn't take long to clear, however given the Christmas rush due to hit the roads drivers should expect delays.

"It is a busy time on the network at the moment so people need to be patient," she said.

Wellington woman Ash Moor was driving through the tunnel to take her parents to the airport for Christmas when the van flipped just two cars in front of her.

"Mum said, 'Look, a car's hit the side barrier and flipped!’" Ms Moor said.

"Next thing you know the whole tunnel completely filled with smoke.

"It was pretty spooky, it was white smoke, you couldn't see anything at all."

Ms Moor said passengers from nearby cars ran to help the van, including her father who can be seen in the video helping to flip the van the right way up.

Ms Moor said the van's two occupants were "in a lot of shock", but were unhurt.

"[They were] sitting down, quite overwhelmed with what happened." 

Despite the major disruption to traffic on Wellington's busiest tunnel, Ms Moor said she was able to get her parents to the airport on time to get their flight for Christmas.

NZTA regional performance manager mark Owens said the crash caused "superficial" damage to the lining of the tunnel wall along the southbound lane.

Mr Owens said the damage wouldn't affect the tunnel's operation and would be replaced early next year. 

Related

Wellington

Travel

Anna Harcourt

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:14
1
NZTA is urging motorists to avoid the area after the crash over Sylvia Park in Mt Wellington.

Friday afternoon traffic chaos after crash on Auckland motorway blocks lanes in both directions

00:48
2
Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

00:44
3
Kaylee Rogers, 10, doesn’t like speaking in the classroom, but that changes when given the chance to show off her stunning singing voice.

Watch: Young autistic girl delivers stunning version of Hallelujah

00:20
4
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

00:14
5
The crash caused traffic to be blocked in both directions on the main route out of town.

Raw: Motorists join forces to shove flipped van towards side of Wellington tunnel


00:20
The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas, added to the capital's skyline today, following a visit to Milford Sound.

Video: The largest cruise ship ever to visit our shores docks in Wellington

The 348-metre Ovation of the Seas is here and on board are a circus school, a rock-climbing and more.

00:26
Loni ‘The Tongan Bear’ Uhila is a vicious rugby player and boxer but today we saw another side as he visited two young fans.

'The Tongan Bear' plays Santa Claus for Wellington families

Players from the Hurricanes, the Phoenix and the Firebirds teamed up with the Wellington City Mission to deliver 100 Christmas hampers.

00:48
Five-year-old Alexis Goatley of Auckland is Terrance the rubbish truck driver’s biggest fan. So much so he's given him a Christmas gift.

Watch: Kiwi kids exchange Christmas gifts with rubbish man hero

Two Auckland boys can tick one wish off their Christmas list, meeting their idol.

01:02
Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.

Milder looking weather today but we are 'looking good for Christmas'

Weatherman Dan Corbett has the latest weather forecast.


02:00
Medical professionals pacing the corridors with the new technology has arrived.

E-prescribing set to make doctors' illegible handwriting a thing of the past

Waitemata DHB goes electronic in a move that hopes to minimise human error and save paper and time.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ