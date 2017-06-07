Raw: 'Monster' turkey terrorising and attacking pedestrians on Dunedin streets

There's been "quite a few reports" of fowl play on Dunedin streets, in the form of giant stray turkeys with accounts of the birds attacking people.

As well as a "monster" bird in St Clair, an SPCA spokeswoman says they've reports of another one in Maia, about 10km away.

The St Clair bird has been terrorising locals and chasing them, the Otago Daily Times reports.

People have taken to social media to name the bird Tom Turkey.

Dunedin city councillor Conrad Stedman says he was was also chased on Jacobs Ladder.

''I had to duck out of the way. It was trying to take me out. It's a monster of a bird," he told the paper.'

The bird was first noticed in the popular walking spot a month ago.

A woman from the Dunedin City Council said the bird had chased her father, prompting a call to the SPCA.

However, the SPCA spokeswoman said catching turkeys was "not what we do," but would take it into care if it was caught and brought to them.