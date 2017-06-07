 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Raw: 'Monster' turkey terrorising and attacking pedestrians on Dunedin streets

share

Source:

NZN

There's been "quite a few reports" of fowl play on Dunedin streets, in the form of giant stray turkeys with accounts of the birds attacking people.

The SPCA has received "quite a few reports" of fowl play in St Clair and Maia.
Source: Tzu-An Tuan

As well as a "monster" bird in St Clair, an SPCA spokeswoman says they've reports of another one in Maia, about 10km away.

The St Clair bird has been terrorising locals and chasing them, the Otago Daily Times reports.

People have taken to social media to name the bird Tom Turkey. 

Dunedin city councillor Conrad Stedman says he was was also chased on Jacobs Ladder.

''I had to duck out of the way. It was trying to take me out. It's a monster of a bird," he told the paper.'

The bird was first noticed in the popular walking spot a month ago.

A woman from the Dunedin City Council said the bird had chased her father, prompting a call to the SPCA.

However, the SPCA spokeswoman said catching turkeys was "not what we do," but would take it into care if it was caught and brought to them.

They would then advertise for its owners to claim it, like any other stray that' came in, she said.

Related

Animals

Dunedin and Otago

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Team NZ capsize during America's Cup semi-finals racing in Bermuda.

Video: 'That is a shocking sight' - the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nosedived in Bermuda

2
Patrick Tuipulotu and Jerome Kaino of the Blues look on. Super Rugby match, Blues v Brumbies at Eden Park, Auckland, New Zealand. 8 July 2016. Photo: Anthony Au-Yeung / www.photosport.nz

All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu dropped from Blues for Lions clash after turning up late to training

00:12
3
Oncoming drivers were forced to take action after another motorist decided to make the state highway their own personal racetrack.

Watch: Boy racer pulling monster drifts near Christchurch forces oncoming cars to take evasive action

00:30
4
Team NZ capsize during America's Cup semi-finals racing in Bermuda.

Watch: No, no, no! The moment Team NZ nosedives, crashes into the water, crew flee in shocking scenes

00:29
5
Minutes before the attack, the shark bit his left fin and then took a bite out of his right one.

Raw: The moment a feisty 2.4m reef shark gashes spear fisherman's leg open

00:30
Team NZ capsize during America's Cup semi-finals racing in Bermuda.

Video: 'That is a shocking sight' - the moment Team NZ's America's Cup campaign nosedived in Bermuda

Team NZ's capsize was one of the America's Cup's most iconic moments. Relive how it unfolded.

01:01
Andrew Little said he is not surprised Capital and Coast District Health Board is reportedly putting pre-op patients up in motels due to the funding shortfall.

'The system is so overstretched' - Andrew Little says health system underfunded by $2.3 billion

The Labour leader said he is not surprised pre-op patients are being put up in motels.


01:47
Matile Tuvae says she 'found it a bit odd' to be asked to make the call after Tevita Kava fell off the boat in the Waitemata Harbour on Saturday.

Family of man lost overboard from Auckland boat hold onto hope that he will be found

Police called off the search for Tevita Kava yesterday.


03:20
Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

When it comes to needless packaging for fruit and vegetables, how guilty are Kiwi supermarkets?

Seven Sharp hit the aisles and found a whole lot of plastic around our food.

01:55
Having watched the 2005 series as a fan, James Parsons will take to the field against the team he watched as a teenager.

James Parsons watched the Lions 12 years ago as a teenage fan - and now he's about to face them as Blues captain

What a night it should be for James Parsons when the British and Irish Lions come to Eden Park.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ