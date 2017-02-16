 

New Zealand


Raw: Midnight footage shows Port Hills fire continuing to burn towards homes

1 NEWS

Choppers have been stood down but emergency services are on high watch.
LIVE: Civil Defence revises number of houses engulfed in fire from 40 to a handful


1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


The 1 NEWS weathercam on Sugarloaf recorded the magnitude of the blaze threatening Christchurch.

Raw: Live weathercam reveals terrifying scale of Port Hills fire

Watch this epic surprise: Little Ed Sheeran fan belts out tune unaware singer lurking behind him on Ellen

The task firefighters face in battling the wildfire is shown in this new video.

'Oh my gosh, this is tragic' - ferocity of Port Hills fire captured in raw video

Find the latest updates as soon as they come to hand in one place here, as 1 NEWS provides rolling updates of important information.

The new home in Naenae can accommodate up to 15 men who’ve been struggling to find one.

Old theatre converted into short-term accommodation for men who need support

Images: Readers share their stunning photos of the Port Hills fire

1 NEWS readers have sent in some incredible photos of the fire, which can be seen from almost every part of Christchurch.

The Seven Sharp presenter said there were no surprises when the US Republican became public enemy number one for his comments.

Toni Street on Republican calling pregnant women 'hosts' - 'This was never going to go down well'

A 265kg piece of pounamu has been gifted by Te Runanga o Makaawhio for the national memorial.

Taonga installed at Canterbury Earthquake National Memorial site

