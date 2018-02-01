 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Raw: Massive storm surge slams into road north of Nelson , tears up road signs and vegetation

share

Source:

Sven Martin

Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.
Source: Sven Martin

Related

Nelson

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:16
1
The town is being hit by the remnants of an ex-tropical cyclone.

LIVE: State of Emergency declared in Dunedin and Buller as wild weather slams the country

00:38
2
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

Raw video: Women wiped out by surprise monster ocean surge during Nelson 1 NEWS interview


00:30
3
The beloved venbue may be unsalvageable as it gets hammered by waves in today's brutal storm.

Watch: Storm surge and monster waves smash through famous seaside venues in Nelson

00:11
4
The ocean at Carters Beach completely inundated the foreshore.

Video: Westport park turned into lake after sea surges onto the land

5

John Armstrong: 'In coming months, Bill English should announce that he intends stepping down as National's leader'

00:30
The beloved venbue may be unsalvageable as it gets hammered by waves in today's brutal storm.

Watch: Storm surge and monster waves smash through famous seaside venues in Nelson

The Boat Shed Cafe has been so badly damaged in the brutal storm it has been forced to close indefinitely.


00:38
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

Raw video: Women wiped out by surprise monster ocean surge during Nelson 1 NEWS interview

The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

00:11
The ocean at Carters Beach completely inundated the foreshore.

Video: Westport park turned into lake after sea surges onto the land

Video provided to 1 NEWS shows the park at Carters Beach completely swamped in water.

John Armstrong: 'In coming months, Bill English should announce that he intends stepping down as National's leader'

Why did Bill English's leadership suddenly become a big issue? "One answer is the very mixed performance of Paula Bennett, his deputy."

00:29
Large swell are inundating Rocks Road, catching motorists out.

Raw video: Car pounded by huge wave as vehicles traverse dangerous, flooded Nelson road

Motorists were caught out today negotiating the Rocks Road as the sea crashed over it.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 