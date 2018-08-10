Raw: Large fire breaks out inside workshop at Port of Tauranga

They call him the "shark paparazzi".
Armed with nothing but a camera and some nerves of steel, US man Mike Muller dives into the depths of the ocean to capture images of sharks cage free.
Muller is in New Zealand for the Semi Permanent festival and spoke with TVNZ1's Breakfast today.
Jacinda Ardern was making a strong early argument today that she can successfully juggle the mother / Prime Minister dual roles.
In Auckland today after announcing the Government's gradual phase out of single use plastic bags, Ms Ardern could be seen nursing her baby in the background while listening to various speakers.
Little Neve didn't make a sound.