Raw: Large fire breaks out inside workshop at Port of Tauranga

The container terminal has been shut down due to the fire as crews battle to get it under control. Source: 1 NEWS
Watch: Meet the underwater photographer who dives with sharks – cage free

They call him the "shark paparazzi".

Armed with nothing but a camera and some nerves of steel, US man Mike Muller dives into the depths of the ocean to capture images of sharks cage free.

Muller is in New Zealand for the Semi Permanent festival and spoke with TVNZ1's Breakfast today.

Watch the video above for the full interview.

Armed with nothing but a camera Mike Muller has nerves of steel. Source: Breakfast
Jacinda Ardern was making a strong early argument today that she can successfully juggle the mother / Prime Minister dual roles. 

In Auckland today after announcing the Government's gradual phase out of single use plastic bags, Ms Ardern could be seen nursing her baby in the background while listening to various speakers.

Little Neve didn't make a sound. 

The Prime Minister had her new born daughter along for the policy announcement in Auckland. Source: 1 NEWS
