Raw: Huge swells smash against Wellington's coastal roads as damaging winds whip region

A day after a "severe" 5.1 earthquake, the lower North Island's been shaken with wild weather.

Severe gales gusted up to 120 km/h earlier today, and strong winds continue about Wellington and the Wairarapa.

Some powerlines were brought down, windows were blown out and signs came loose from high-rise buildings.

But despite the conditions, the Fire Service says they've only received a "handful" of weather-related callouts in total.

MetService is forecasting spring-like conditions for much of the South Island and southern North Island during the outlook period.