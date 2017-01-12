Raw: Huge swells smash against Wellington's coastal roads as damaging winds whip region

A day after a "severe" 5.1 earthquake, the lower North Island's been shaken with wild weather.
Severe gales gusted up to 120 km/h earlier today, and strong winds continue about Wellington and the Wairarapa.
Some powerlines were brought down, windows were blown out and signs came loose from high-rise buildings.
But despite the conditions, the Fire Service says they've only received a "handful" of weather-related callouts in total.
MetService is forecasting spring-like conditions for much of the South Island and southern North Island during the outlook period.
A front is expected to move onto the South Island during Saturday and reach the North Island on Sunday.
