Raw: Eyewitness video shows police car chasing Subaru before vehicle crashes in Palmerston North - two teens die in latest police pursuit

Six people have died on the roads this year during or after police pursuits.

Yesterday in Palmerston North, a 15-year-old male driver and a 12-year-old female passenger died after crashing into a power pole, failing to stop for police.

The driver was wanted for breaching his bail and was driving a stolen Subaru.

A 15-year-old passenger is in a serious condition in hospital.

A motorist filmed part of the final minutes of the fatal police pursuit yesterday.

The video, provided to 1 NEWS, shows a blue Subaru pass the motorist who's parked up on the side of the road, moments later a police car with sirens on passes, pursuing the car.

The motorist then starts following the police car. He drives for about two minutes before he reaches the accident scene - the Subaru having gone off the road and ended up in a ditch.

After failing to stop they say the vehicle crashed into a power pole.

The front seat passenger of the vehicle, who police say was a 12-year-old girl died at the scene, and the driver, a 15-year-old boy died later in hospital.

A second young woman was the rear seat passenger in the vehicle and has serious injuries.

Speaking at a press conference yesterday, Central District Commander Superintendent Sue Schwalger talked about the difficult nature of the incident for police.

"Our staff always assess the risk of whether or not to pursue a driver who fails to stop for police, and continue to monitor risk factors throughout.

"We take these decisions very seriously, and need to maintain a balance between ensuring public safety, and upholding the law.

"The last thing any police officer wants to have happen when they are on shift is for any incident to end in a fatality, these incidents are devastating for all those involved.

"The officer involved is receiving support," Ms Schwalger said.