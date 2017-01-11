 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Raw: 'Dust devils' hit Cromwell, tossing trampolines upside down

share

Source:

Rebecca Collins

Police and the Fire Service were called out to multiple incidents today.
Source: Rebecca Collins

Related

Weather News

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
The frightening approach of the dust devil this afternoon was filmed by residents.

Raw: 'Get down! Stay down!' - the moment dust devil attacks Cromwell homes

00:25
2
The superstar is currently on vacation in New Zealand and has been spotted in Rotorua.

Pictures: 'We started blasting his music to see if it was him' - superstar Sam Smith hops aboard holidaymakers' boat on Lake Tarawera


00:29
3
Larson gave Affleck, who was involved in two sexual harassment lawsuits, a frosty reception on stage

Video: Brie Larson, advocate for sexual abuse victims, gives Casey Affleck epic snub at Golden Globes

01:49
4
Alan Langdon and his daughter Que were reported missing after leaving Kawhia on December 17.

Mum 'over the moon' after daughter is found safe and well after going missing with her yachtie dad

00:09
5
Police and the Fire Service were called out to multiple incidents today.

Video: 'It was just a complete dust storm, loud and aggressive' - Cromwell residents forced inside as dust devil hits

00:25
The superstar is currently on vacation in New Zealand and has been spotted in Rotorua.

Pictures: 'We started blasting his music to see if it was him' - superstar Sam Smith hops aboard holidaymakers' boat on Lake Tarawera

The British performer is currently holidaying in New Zealand.

01:44
Free rides, free prizes and free parking make for a great day out.

Thousands of intellectually disabled children enjoy a day out at Auckland's Funfest

Free rides, free prizes and free parking make for a great day out.

02:27
Family First wants sex education to be left up to parents, not schools.

Sex education debate sparked over claims images shown to primary school children are too graphic

Family First wants sex education to be left up to parents, not schools.

02:02
With home ownership rates at their lowest in more than 60 years, more than a third of Kiwis are renting.

Having trouble finding a rental property or even a room in Auckland? You're not alone

With home ownership rates at their lowest in more than 60 years, more than a third of Kiwis are renting.

00:37
Obama says bolder action needs to be taken on tackling climate change for future generations.

Barack Obama: 'To deny climate change denies the spirit of our nation'

Obama says bolder action needs to be taken on tackling climate change for future generations.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ