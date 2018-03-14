Raw: Dunedin driver’s scary swerving prompts a call to police

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.
Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.
Boris Karpichkov says he was approached by a "common beggar" on Queen St, and had something thrown in his face.
Four teenagers were allegedly sexually assaulted at a camp last month.
Adam Hall couldn't find the words to describe getting back on the podium again, eight years after Vancouver.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ