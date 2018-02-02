Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

Emergency services have been fighting a fire on the Chatham Islands since early yesterday.

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf - Owenga Road.

The fire has currently burnt through more then 1500 hectares and is threatening conservation land.

Images taken from a Royal New Zealand C-130 of a bush fire on the Chatham Islands. Source: New Zealand Defence Force

Craig Cottrill, Principal Rural Fire Officer spoke to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, saying: "The very remote location means the fire is difficult to access."

"Because of this, and dry and windy conditions, our focus until now has been precautionary work around structures, cutting firebreaks in case of a wind shift. We have had eight Fire and Emergency volunteers and four Department of Conservation staff working, as well as three local contractors."

The fire does not yet pose a risk to people or structures and Fire and Emergency services and Department of Conservation are in the process of assessing the potential risk to conservation areas.

The NZDF sent a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft to the Chathams this morning to conduct an aerial survey.