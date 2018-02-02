 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Emergency services have been fighting a fire on the Chatham Islands since early yesterday. 

More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.
Source: New Zealand Defence Force

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf - Owenga Road. 

The fire has currently burnt through more then 1500 hectares and is threatening conservation land.

Images taken from a Royal New Zealand C-130 of a bush fire on the Chatham Islands.

Images taken from a Royal New Zealand C-130 of a bush fire on the Chatham Islands.

Source: New Zealand Defence Force

Images taken from a Royal New Zealand C-130 of a bush fire on the Chatham Islands.

Images taken from a Royal New Zealand C-130 of a bush fire on the Chatham Islands.

Source: New Zealand Defence Force

Craig Cottrill, Principal Rural Fire Officer spoke to Fire and Emergency New Zealand, saying: "The very remote location means the fire is difficult to access."

"Because of this, and dry and windy conditions, our focus until now has been precautionary work around structures, cutting firebreaks in case of a wind shift. We have had eight Fire and Emergency volunteers and four Department of Conservation staff working, as well as three local contractors."

The fire does not yet pose a risk to people or structures and Fire and Emergency services and Department of Conservation are in the process of assessing the potential risk to conservation areas.

The NZDF sent a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130 Hercules aircraft to the Chathams this morning to conduct an aerial survey.

A helicopter and 17 fire fighters will join the volunteers tomorrow. 

A helicopter and 17 fire fighters will join eight volunteers already on the island tomorrow.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Accidents

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen to be sentenced

2

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm


00:45
3
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

00:12
4
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

5
All Blacks forwards Joe Moody and Luke Romano help haul broken down truck on Arthur's Pass.

All Blacks Joe Moody and Luke Romano lend helping hand, hauling broken down truck

00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 