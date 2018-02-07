 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Raw: Dashcam captures building collapse during 6.4 earthquake on east coast of Taiwan

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A very strong magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck the eastern coast of Taiwan today.

A huge building was filmed collapsing during the quake, narrowly missing a lucky taxi driver.
Source: Broke the commune 3.0 / YouTube

The USGS reported the quake struck about 11.50pm last night local time (4.50am NZT) at a depth of about 9.4km.

A camera set up in a garage caught the powerful quake, which struck about 11.50pm local time in Hualien.
Source: Lu Yi

The epicentre was located close to city of Hualien, which has a population of more than 100,000 people.

The large building in Hualien looked very close to collapsing completely.
Source: Eva Lin

Early footage and images from the scene show several buildings destroyed.

A map showing the location of the earthquake and the approximate shaking it would have caused.

A map showing the location of the earthquake and the approximate shaking it would have caused.

Source: USGS

Local authorities have confirmed a large hotel building has collapsed, and imagery on social media shows the building on a severe lean.

The quake struck early in the morning near the eastern city of Hualien.
Source: Free Times Newsletter

It is understood that some people have been left trapped in buildings by the quake, and that emergency services are working to free people.

Infrastructure damage is widespread and casualty numbers are still unknown.

More soon.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:06
1
A huge building was filmed collapsing during the quake, narrowing missing a lucky taxi driver.

Raw: Dashcam captures building collapse during 6.4 earthquake on east coast of Taiwan

00:23
2
The transport agency has released a shortlist of nine routes, affecting 400 homes altogether.

Hundreds of homes in path of new motorway planned for State Highway One north of Wellington

00:35
3
The Prime Minister was grateful for the gift - a wahakura basket which can help reduce the incidence of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

'Oh wow!' - Jacinda Ardern and Clarke Gayford given flax wahakura kete for their child

02:13
4
Emily Clarke and her friends live in Wellington, so have been through a few quakes, but 'this one was definitely bigger'.

'We didn't really know what to do' - Kiwi speaks of the moment massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan

00:20
5
UFC boss Dana White went as far as calling the fight between Priscila Cachoeira and Valentina Shevchenko 'disgusting'.

Graphic warning: Ref under fire for not ending bout despite fighter pummelling UFC rival's bloodied face continuously

02:13
Emily Clarke and her friends live in Wellington, so have been through a few quakes, but 'this one was definitely bigger'.

'We didn't really know what to do' - Kiwi speaks of the moment massive 6.4 magnitude earthquake rocked Taiwan

Emily Clarke and friends were staying at a hostel in an area just out of Hualien when the quake struck.

00:06
A huge building was filmed collapsing during the quake, narrowing missing a lucky taxi driver.

Raw: Dashcam captures building collapse during 6.4 earthquake on east coast of Taiwan

Footage and images from the scene show several buildings destroyed and people are reportedly trapped.

01:09
Kingi Tairua was at the front of the march, which involved about a dozen protesters.

Ngapuhi elder led away after small protest at Waitangi

Kingi Taurua had led a hikoi of about a dozen protesters on to the Marae, which at the time was hosting a church service.

01:39
Chief climate scientist Dr Sam Dean says the chances of storms like last month’s happening simply through natural variation is very low.

'This is just so unusual' - Big January storms due to climate change, NIWA scientist says

High sea surface temperatures in the Tasman Sea have contributed to the power of the storms, he said.

03:31
1 NEWS political editor Corin Dann says it was the peaceful Waitangi everyone was hoping for.

'Completely different' – 1 NEWS' Corin Dann gives his take on this year's Waitangi commemorations

1 NEWS' Political Editor says there is a "different vibe" and "it's more solemn, more serious."


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 