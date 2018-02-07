Raw: Dashcam captures building collapse during 6.4 earthquake on east coast of Taiwan

A very strong magnitude 6.4 earthquake has struck the eastern coast of Taiwan today.

The USGS reported the quake struck about 11.50pm last night local time (4.50am NZT) at a depth of about 9.4km.

The epicentre was located close to city of Hualien, which has a population of more than 100,000 people.

Early footage and images from the scene show several buildings destroyed.

A map showing the location of the earthquake and the approximate shaking it would have caused. Source: USGS

Local authorities have confirmed a large hotel building has collapsed, and imagery on social media shows the building on a severe lean.

It is understood that some people have been left trapped in buildings by the quake, and that emergency services are working to free people.

Infrastructure damage is widespread and casualty numbers are still unknown.