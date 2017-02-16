 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Christchurch Port Hills Fire

New Zealand


Raw: Cop nails burly bikie outside Auckland bar

share

Source:

Facebook, Dan Wood

Footage was recorded of the moment a police officer leapt from his car and tackled a motorcyclist to the ground outside an Auckland bar.

The vision of yesterday's incident in Kingsland was posted by Dan Wood, and has had more than 300,000 views since.

Police told 1 NEWS that a man had been arrested and would appear in court tomorrow facing charges, having been accused of an earlier incident involving alleged assault and reckless driving.

Footage was recorded of the moment a police officer leapt from his car and tackled a motorcyclist.
Source: Facebook, Dan Wood

Related

Auckland

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:41
1
A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.

LIVE: Police, Defence Force to patrol cordon areas throughout the night


00:42
2
1 NEWS today gained exclusive access to see what could provide Team NZ with a critical edge in the America’s Cup.

WATCH: Exclusive footage shows Team New Zealand flying across Auckland waters using game-changing leg-powered grinders


3
Former Blues coach Pat Lam.

Fired up Pat Lam hits back at Steve Hansen's reported 'ex-New Zealander' comment

04:09
4
From the skies, the extent of the damage becomes clear.

Grand hillside homes reduced to charred rubble in minutes by Port Hills fire

01:21
5
Cashmere's Doug and Vikki Pflaum couldn't hold back the tears after losing their family home in the Port Hills fire.

Watch: 'We've got each other' - Christchurch couple break down after seeing home of 25 years in ruins from fire

03:23
Residents of Worsley Spur didn't get a minute of sleep last night as fire threatened their homes.

Evacuated residents knew Port Hills fire had destroyed three homes on their street - but they didn't know which ones

Residents of Worsley Spur didn't get a minute of sleep last night as fire threatened their homes.


00:31
The Claude family of Landsdowne lost everything in an instant on Tuesday.

'Numb and tired' Christchurch man gets new accommodation after double whammy of losing homes in fires, quake

James Frost is not allowed back to see that state of the home he rented with housemates.

01:41
A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.

Aerial footage: The full scale of the devastating Port Hills fire seen from above

A 1 NEWS crew went up in a helicopter to survey the destruction caused so far by the monstrous blaze.

01:47
Bernie Monk tells MPs that families will fight on, Solid Energy Chair Andy Coup threatens to quit and widow Anna Osbourne says the company is hiding things.

'The insinuation of a cover up is unfounded' - Solid Energy boss tells Pike River families

Pike River families presented a petition to Parliament to retrieve the remains of the dead men.

Martin Guptill is bowled

Guptill's gone again! Black Caps opener felled by another hamstring injury, set to miss T20, first two ODIs against Proteas

The strain is unrelated to the one that caused him to miss the final ODI against Australia last month.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ