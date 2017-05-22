 

Raw: Container truck crashes on SH1 north of Auckland Harbour Bridge

The accident caused considerable traffic delays but St John reported that no one was hurt.
00:30
1
The girl got a terrifying shock, as she was dragged into the water in British Columbia, Canada.

Video: Prowling sea lion leaps out of water, snatches little girl off pier and yanks her into the water

2

'We will never forget the force of beauty' - Rachel Hunter's mother loses battle with cancer

3

Hamilton announced as the new home for the New Zealand Sevens in 2018 and 2019

4
Sarah Bassett and Owen Murray.

Fears for Christchurch teens who've failed to return from trip


00:33
5
Dozens of students and their families stood silently and left the ceremony as Pence gave a commencement speech at the University of Notre Dame in Indiana.

Watch: Notre Dame students walk out as US Vice President Mike Pence gives graduation speech


04:12
Ex-army veteran Tony is the latest contestant to be sent packing in Survivor New Zealand.

'You've got to live it' – 'Mad-dog Tony' talks of facing demons after his Survivor NZ elimination

The ex-army veteran is the third Survivor NZ contestant to get the boot.

04:34
The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

'In the short term there are real gains for New Zealand and we just don't want to let them go' - Bill English on TPP

The PM has returned from his trip to Asia with many questioning the value of pursuing the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal.

02:04
A New Zealander is about to be a part of ground-breaking research that could provide a breakthrough for the life-threatening condition.

New Zealand woman chosen in ground-breaking trial to find cure for peanut allergies

It could see a cure available within ten years.

01:52
Caitlin Ryan, 25, nabbed a gold medal for her efforts in Portugal.

Kiwi kayak sprinter embraces international debut with gold medal – but how does she know NZ legend Lisa Carrington?

Caitlin Ryan and Carrington are yet to meet on the water, but they certainly know each other off it.

00:59
The PM says he TPP "has taken on a bit more relevance as a strategic agreement at a time when the US has pulled back".

TPP has more 'relevance as a strategic agreement' with US out and unpredictable North Korea – Bill English

"We want to get on with the job of working with like minded countries to achieve our trade objectives."


 
