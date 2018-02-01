 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Raw: Confronting video shows scale of damage on West Coast from ex-cyclone Fehi

share

Source:

1 NEWS

The West Coast of the South Island has been ravaged by high seas and strong winds as ex-cyclone Fehi hit today.

Howie Wilson took the vision around Granity, north of Westport.
Source: Howie Wilson

There is a State of Emergency in place in the Buller district, and there have been evacuations in Ngakawau, Hector and Granity, north of Westport.

There has been flooding around Westport, and the Greymouth CBD has been shut most of the day.

Footage taken by Howie Wilson and shared with 1 NEWS shows the scale of the damage around Granity.

The town is being hit by the remnants of an ex-tropical cyclone.
Source: 1 NEWS
Sam Clarke says emergency services are bracing for torrential rain, flooding and strong winds.
Source: Breakfast
The West Coast town is being buffeted by a large storm.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

West Coast

Weather News

Natural Disasters

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:21
1
Sven Martin took this footage in Glenduan, where a four-metre high tide caused carnage.

LIVE: Nelson and West Coast hammered by ex-cyclone, country on edge as bad weather hits

00:30
2
The beloved venbue may be unsalvageable as it gets hammered by waves in today's brutal storm.

Watch: Storm surge and monster waves smash through famous seaside venues in Nelson

00:38
3
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

Raw video: Women wiped out by surprise monster ocean surge during Nelson 1 NEWS interview


00:32
4
A shed is the only recognisable landmark sticking out from the water in Georgina McGrath's backyard.

Video: 'Oh my word!' Nelson woman's backyard turned into swimming pool by storm flooding

00:27
5
Local resident Max Taylor is concerned about the high winds fanning the flames.

'Here's hoping the rain comes' – large scrub fire breaks out near Christchurch homes

00:48
Jo Randell had no time to save her wedding photos and other belongings as the ocean surged over the seawall and into her home.

'That's all gone' – Nelson woman loses wedding dress, photos in storm surge

Jo Randell had no time to save her wedding photos as the ocean surged into her home.

01:00
Howie Wilson took the vision around Granity, north of Westport.

Raw: Confronting video shows scale of damage on West Coast from ex-cyclone Fehi

Ex-cyclone Fehi has laid waste to much of the coast.


00:30
The beloved venbue may be unsalvageable as it gets hammered by waves in today's brutal storm.

Watch: Storm surge and monster waves smash through famous seaside venues in Nelson

The Boat Shed Cafe has been so badly damaged in the brutal storm it has been forced to close indefinitely.


00:38
The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

Raw video: Women wiped out by surprise monster ocean surge during Nelson 1 NEWS interview

The footage taken by 1 NEWS shows just how dangerous today's weather is.

00:11
The ocean at Carters Beach completely inundated the foreshore.

Video: Westport park turned into lake after sea surges onto the land

Video provided to 1 NEWS shows the park at Carters Beach completely swamped in water.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 