Raw: Confronting video shows scale of damage on West Coast from ex-cyclone Fehi

Source:
The West Coast of the South Island has been ravaged by high seas and strong winds as ex-cyclone Fehi hit today.
There is a State of Emergency in place in the Buller district, and there have been evacuations in Ngakawau, Hector and Granity, north of Westport.
There has been flooding around Westport, and the Greymouth CBD has been shut most of the day.
Footage taken by Howie Wilson and shared with 1 NEWS shows the scale of the damage around Granity.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news