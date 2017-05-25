 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Raw: Close-up view of Rocket Lab's successful rocket launch in Hawke’s Bay

share

Source:

Rocket Lab

Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.
Source: Rocket Lab

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:29
1
Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

New video: Close-up view as Rocket Lab's test rocket lifts off into space from Hawke's Bay

02:16
2
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

3

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

4
Bevan Moody in action for Waitohi.

Young rugby player who suffered heart attack on field dies in hospital

06:28
5
Corin Dann and the 1 NEWS political team analyse Steven Joyce’s election year Budget.

Watch: Budget 2017 analysis – who were the big winners and losers?

01:06
Manchester bombing attack victims include mothers, children, teenagers and a heroic aunt.

Manchester terror attack victims remembered: They include an heroic aunt, parents, children, teens and an off-duty cop

These victims left behind unfulfilled dreams and broken hearts. We pay a small tribute to them here.

00:29
Under the right conditions today the aerospace company launched the rocket on the Mahia Peninsula.

New video: Close-up view as Rocket Lab's test rocket lifts off into space from Hawke's Bay

Today's launch was the first of three test launches planned for the Complex 1 site on Mahia Peninsula.

01:55
Mr Little has come out swinging against the National 2017 Budget as not taking tax earners 'seriously'.

Watch: 'The One Dollar Bill Budget' - Andrew Little blasts $1 tax cut for cleaner on minimum wage

The big winners are the top earners who take home most of the tax benefits, the Labour leader says.

00:48
Dr O'Sullivan says taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place being at a screening of 'Vaxxed' in Kaitaia.

Watch: Furious Dr Lance O'Sullivan asks why healthcare workers were at anti-vax film - 'It is incompatible for you to be here'

Dr O'Sullivan said taxpayer-funded healthcare professionals had no place at the event.

00:23
After eight years of scrimping and saving, National has opened up the purse in this election year.

As it happened: Finance Minister Steven Joyce delivers his first Budget

Follow all the big news from today's Budget LIVE.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ