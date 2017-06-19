Raw: Chaotic footage as window washer struck by car in South Auckland

A window washer has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after being stuck by a car at a busy intersection in South Auckland.

The accident occurred around 10:45am this morning at the intersection of Great South Rd and Te Irirangi Drive, Manukau City.

Witnesses at the scene said the public performed first aid on the man for around five minutes before an ambulance arrived.

"I was sitting at the lights at the Great South Rd intersection when I saw this chap fly through the air and land on the ground, but I didn’t see the collision," witness Roger McGarry told 1 NEWS.

"He wasn't in particularly good shape really."

The ambulance reportedly stayed parked at the South Auckland intersection for around 20 minutes attending to the injured man before taking him to Middlemore Hospital.

A member of the Manakau Central Business Association, McGarry said residents have been pushing Auckland Council to prohibit window washing at this intersection because of the safety hazard it posed.

"We have been fighting for these window washers to be removed because we could see this was going to happen," he said.