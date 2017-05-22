 

Raw: Brave woman tells students to 'sit down' after shocking fracas on Auckland train

A woman was captured on camera bravely standing up to a group of youths after a mass brawl erupted at a Glen Innes train station in Auckland yesterday afternoon.

This shocking incident took place at Glen Innes station and left onlookers shaken.
In footage obtained by 1 NEWS from a commuter, a woman can be seen attempting to talk sense into the youths on the train.

It's not clear how the students were involved in the shocking fracas, which took place on board the train and on the platform, but the woman wasn't shy about telling them to behave.

"Sit down, sit down, do as your told," the woman said as the group continued to yell at the group on the platform as the train was departing.

"I smashed you, I smashed you!" yelled one of the boys in the group, with innocent passengers looking intimidated in the background.

The woman then continued to de-escalate the situation, giving the youths a humbling dressing down saying: "No good, sit down, it's not worth it".

"Look at all the people around you".

Some of the boys look sheepish and the situation in the train carriage quickly turned into a much calmer one.

Police told 1 NEWS last night: "More inquiries were undertaken via CCTV and there appeared to be some disorder, however nothing of any note." 

