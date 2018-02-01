 

'Rather disgusted' – opinion divided over Formula 1's decision to ditch grid girls

Opinion is divided over Formula 1's decision to ditch so-called "grid-girls".

Some say it's PC gone mad, while others say the decision is the sport moving with the times.
The sport says it's no longer appropriate, although others claim it's PC gone mad and cutting off an income stream for the women who chose to do the job.

New Zealand's Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter would like boxing in New Zealand to follow the lead of F1 and others sports like darts, which has also stopped using promo models.

"When women are only featured on the sidelines in skimpy clothes it sends the message to little girls that that's the only place for them in sport."

Duco, a NZ boxing promoter, says it has no planned events in the next year, so it's not an issue.

The founder of Ve Management told 1 NEWS she is continually swamped by people wanting to work, many of them university students keen on earning extra cash. 

