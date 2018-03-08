Rates to drop in Wellington

Rates in the capital are set to drop after Wellington City Council voted to bring them down to 3.9 per cent - from a mooted 7.9 per cent in their draft long-term plan.

Wellington houses (file picture). Source: istock.com

Wellington Mayor Justin Lester says keeping the rates down is part of ensuring Wellington remains affordable over the next decade - and he also wants to keep resilience at the top of the priority list.

"The challenge is to keep the city affordable for Wellingtonians while making sure that we tackle issues like housing and transport and continue to grow our economy," Mr Lester said.

"Resilience underpins everything we do. We are undergoing unprecedented investment in resilience for this city, and it's not something we can afford to push back.

"Transport and housing are also key priorities because Wellingtonians need to have safe, comfortable and affordable homes to live in and healthy, efficient and environmentally-friendly choices in the way that they move around the city."

The Mayor says a key part of the long-term plan's focus is about attracting, retaining and supporting talent in Wellington, and keeping rates low while catering to the needs of a growing population means council needs to look for alternate sources of funding to alleviate cost pressures.