Ratana to welcome Bill English for talks

Source:NZN
Prime Minister Bill English is heading to Ratana today with a delegation of National Party MPs.
Bill English.
Source: 1 NEWS
Tomorrow had been set aside for political talks but it clashes with the first cabinet meeting of the year.
A delegation of National MPs is expected to remain behind tomorrow when Labour leader Andrew Little will lead his own party delegation, including the party's Maori caucus.
Politicians start the year by heading to Ratana Pa near Whanganui to pay their respects to the Ratana Church's prophet Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana on the anniversary of his birth. He died in 1939.
