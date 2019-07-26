Rat trapped on pest-free Motuihe Island in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf

Department of Conservation rangers have trapped a rat on pest-free Motuihe Island in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park after the rodent was detected by a video camera set up by the island's trust to monitor kiwi pukupuku, little spotted kiwi.

Motuihe Trust Chair John Laurence says his volunteers were alarmed to see video of the rat last Sunday night as it posed a serious threat to native wildlife on Motuihe. DOC launched an operation to catch the rat on Monday.

At the start of the week rangers set up traps, tracking tunnels and "rat motels" in the area the rat was filmed, said DOC Auckland Inner Islands Operations Manager Scott Antcliff.

The traps, tunnels and "rat motels" were baited with high quality peanut butter, fresh eggs, rabbit meat and "rat bedding" from pet shops. These are all proven to attract rats.

"Yesterday we received two traps, impregnated with 'rat scent', from DOC rangers in the Bay of Islands. We placed these in the area the rat had been seen. This morning a ranger found the dead rat inside one of these traps," Mr Antcliff said.

"This is a great result by the team set up to catch the rat. This introduced predator posed a significant threat to native wildlife on pest-free Motuihe," he said.

They had used a rat scented trap to catch a rat on pest-free Motutapu Island a year ago.

"So this lure is proving very effective in removing rats from pest-free islands."

Rats eat the eggs and chicks of native birds as well as native lizards and weta. They also eat seeds and flowers, depriving native wildlife of food.

Motuihe Island has been free of rats, mice and other introduced pests since 2005. The island provides a safe haven for threatened and at-risk native wildlife including kiwi pukupuku / little spotted kiwi, tīeke / saddleback and kākāriki / red-crowned parakeet, korimako / bellbird, tuatara and shore skink.

DOC works in partnership with Auckland Council to protect pest-free islands in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park.

"There’s always a risk of a rat or other pest making it to a pest-free island," Mr Antcliff said.