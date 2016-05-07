 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Rat hunt on after footprints found on pest-free Tiritiri Matangi Island

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A rat is believed to have made it on to the Tiritiri Matangi island reserve, and a large-scale response is underway to find and eradicate it.

Rat

Rat

Source: istock.com

The Department of Conservation today said footprints were found inside a tracking tunnel on the island, showing a rat had passed through some time between New Year and January 7.

Since then, two pest-detection dogs and handlers were sent to the island, and 50 additional traps and 60 additional tracking tunnels have been deployed.

Tiritiri Matangi is home to takahe, kiwi, kokako and little spotted kiwi and has been pest free since 1993.

There are also tuatara, wetapunga and five types of native lizard on the island.

It is more than 3km from the mainland and DOC said it is no known how the rat made it, but visiting vessels were most likely to blame.

Related

Environment

Animals

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Mr Anderton died peacefully overnight in Christchurch, aged 79.

Live stream: Watch as former deputy prime minister Jim Anderton is farewelled in Christchurch

00:36
2
The CBD and suburbs of the West Coast town were seriously impacted, with whole streets submerged.

Watch: Confronting images show scale of serious flooding in Greymouth after 75mm of rain falls in two hours

3
"Dolly" Amy Jayne Everett

Father of teen who died suddenly challenges bullies to attend her funeral

01:52
4
Check under your couch and car seat – you could be the winner.

'In a bit of shock' - Mystery $6.5 million Lotto winner comes forward to claim their prize

5

'It's 3am and I am not sleeping' - harrowing police officer Facebook post relives misery of crash scene


02:02
Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of sonar devices to recover a skydiver who plunged into Lake Wakatipu at high speed.

Watch: 'We are looking at a recovery' - Otago police say they are looking for a body after Lake Wakatipu skydiving accident

Inspector Olaf Jensen said police are scoping the viability of using sonar devices to recover the body.

Auckland, New Zealand - January 11, 2014: New Homes on January 11, 2014. House prices are booming around New Zealand - with the average price of an Auckland city home rocketing to $735,692.

House prices up 6.6 per cent across NZ last year, sales volumes plunge

QV says the frenzy of the previous three years gave way to more normal activity in NZ's housing markets.

00:39
Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have recently accused Franco on Twitter of sexual misconduct.

Watch: James Franco says sexual misconduct allegations 'not accurate' on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Actress Violet Paley and filmmaker Sarah Tither-Kaplan have accused Franco of sexual misconduct.

02:29
The double Paralympic gold medallist says a travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

'There's so many things to do that are exciting' - Liam Malone shares reasons for shock retirement

The double Paralympic gold medallist says travel, new rules and curiosity all helped him make his decision.

00:26
The man kept a cool head and was eventually rescued after the accident near Kawhia Harbour.

Waikato hunter sends goodbye text to wife after accidentally stabbing himself while in the bush

Friedmann used techniques he'd learned from watching Bear Grylls to help him survive.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 