Rare moa prints discovered in South Island to go on display as they dry out

The first and only moa footprints discovered in the South Island will go on public display as the conservation process continues.

The six prints have been wrapped in wet towels and plastic since they were excavated from the Kyeburn River in May, and will be on show in a new exhibit at Otago Museum as they dry out.

Kyeburn resident Michael Johnston discovered the footprints as he was walking his dogs down the river in March.

They will sit in a conservation room, behind a glass viewing window, and will be covered by custom made frames in a clear polythene sheeting, used to control the humidity of the prints.

Humidity inside the frames will be slowly reduced, allowing the prints to safely dry.

It is anticipated the display will be in place until about mid-2020, before a permanent home is designed.