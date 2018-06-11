Rare fly discovery gets Kiwi scientists buzzing

A new fly species has been discovered among the mudflats around Aramoana in the lower South Island.

A new fly species, now named Scorpiurus aramoana, was found late last year by an Otago of University professor. Source: Steve Kerr

Until now, only two species of the long-legged fly have been reported as originating in New Zealand and neither have been found this far south.

University of Otago Associate Professor Steve Kerr discovered the new species, now named Scorpiurus aramoana, late last year.

The genus Scorpiurus is found nowhere else on Earth, which made the find even more exciting, Prof Kerr said.

The holotype of the fly, which is the single specimen that acts as an identifier for a species, is held in the Otago Museum collection

The species would likely serve as a good indicator of environmental health because of its position in the estuarine ecosystem, he said.