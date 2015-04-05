Rare celestial phenomenon to grace South Island skies this weekend

Kiwis down south will be able to observe a rare celestial event this weekend - a total lunar eclipse.
Known as a 'selenelion', both the sun and moon will be visible at the same time several minutes after 8am on Saturday, Newshub reports.
Its first recorded occurrence was in 1666.
On the day, South Islanders can expect to see both the rising sun on the eastern horizon and an eclipsed moon to the west.
The natural phenomenon occurs when rays of light refract due to Earth's atmosphere by around half of a degree, making it possible to see both at the same time.