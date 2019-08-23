TODAY |

Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Weather News

The National Institute of Water and Atmospheric Research says a sudden shift in temperatures high above Antarctica this month could bring icy 'Beast from the East' weather events to New Zealand next month.

In a release today, NIWA forecaster Ben Noll said there is potential for a 'Sudden Stratospheric Warming', or SSW, to take place next week.

An SSW typically is defined by the temperature in the stratosphere above the South Pole rising by more than 25 degrees.

Antarctica is usually circled by a ring of very cold, stormy weather - parts of which drift north and hit New Zealand from the west.

Your playlist will load after this ad

There have been rail and flight cancellations, and carnage on the roads. Source: 1 NEWS

During an SSW, that flow can be reversed, which would lead to icy weather hitting New Zealand from the east - a much more rare phenomena.

"These events are rare in the southern hemisphere," Mr Noll said.

"There have only been two in New Zealand in recorded times: one in September 2002 and the other in September 2010."

A major SSW took place in the northern hemisphere in February of 2018, which led to a series of extreme cold snaps across Europe, with the event dubbed the 'Beast from the East'.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The 'Beast from the East' and storm Emma left 10 people dead in the UK alone. Source: 1 NEWS

If the southern SSW takes place, it's possible that polar air masses could break off from the Antarctic region and impact New Zealand - probably during September.

"For up to about a month after the SSW, polar air masses, known as streamers, can break off from the weakened vortex and move towards New Zealand," Mr Noll said.

"It doesn't guarantee unusual or extreme weather, but it can happen."

Mr Noll said NIWA's forecasting indicates plenty of unsettled weather during September and October, with frequent cold spells.

For a full forecast for your region, see our weather section here.

Your playlist will load after this ad

NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month. Source: NIWA
More From
New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:58
Daniel is heading over to Europe to take a role as 1 NEWS’ Europe correspondent.
Hayley Holt bids tearful farewell to Daniel Faitaua as their last Breakfast show together ends
2
The All Blacks great speaks with Seven Sharp about the movie, Dan Carter: A Perfect 10.
Dan Carter reveals what 'really tested' his friendship with Richie McCaw
3
NIWA says a ‘Sudden Stratospheric Warming’ event could bring icy weather to New Zealand next month.
Rare 'Beast from the East' could bring extreme weather to NZ in coming weeks
4
Sonny Bill Williams and Frank Bunce.
Frank Bunce says he wouldn’t pick SBW, Crotty in All Blacks squad - 'I don't think they're gonna win us a World Cup'
5
Today the group in charge of Christchurch's quake stricken land revealed how the suburban area could be revived.
Government gives go-ahead for 'once in a lifetime' revamp of Christchurch's quake-affected redzone
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:18
The company will place 200 throughout the city today, with another 400 on the way.

Lime scooters to hit streets of Hamilton
Institute of Environmental Science and Research scientist Olga Pantos explained the new findings.

Microplastics discovered in our drinking water 'not a big surprise', expert says
A file image of a New Zealand Police vehicle.

Five-month-old baby found dead in Whangārei, homicide investigation launched
00:21
Ollie Langridge is the longest running protestor to demonstrate outside Parliament.

Hundreds of students to join climate activist on his 100th day of strike outside Parliament