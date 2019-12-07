Rare baby ducklings forging 'quite the friendship' at Auckland Zoo

A rare pāteke baby duckling has found a new home in Auckland Zoo with its whio cousin.

Bird keepers were concerned after the hatching of a lone rare whio, also known as a blue duck, would mean it would not have companionship or be able to huddle for warmth if left alone.

“Thankfully, we have other rare Aotearoa ducklings that have recently hatched at the zoo, so one of the pāteke ducklings was rehomed to live with its whio cousin,” Auckland Zoo said in a statement.

“The two native ducklings have forged quite the friendship and keepers Nat and Sarah are thrilled with how well it is going.”

Whio used to be widespread throughout the country around clean and fast-flowing mountain rivers.

The zoo said there are now fewer than 3000 whio left. Their population continues to decline due to habitat deterioration from damming, pests such as stoats and possums, and activities like kayaking, rafting and angling.

Whio ducks hatched at Auckland Zoo is part of a breed-for-release programme. Ducklings are sent to a Department of Conservation ‘boot camp’ at about ten weeks of age to build strength before being released in locations with intensive predator control.

Meanwhile, pāteke are sent to the Isaac Conservation and Wildlife Trust to get used to ‘wild conditions’ before being released.