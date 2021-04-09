TODAY |

Rare and revealing footage discovered of Queen spending 1953 Christmas in NZ

Daniel Faitaua, Europe Correspondent
Source:  1 NEWS

Rare and revealing footage of the Queen in New Zealand will be aired for the first time in 70 years.

The footage will air in on screens in a new piece called The Queen Unseen. Source: ITV

Britain’s ITV News said the amateur film was shot during the world trip to New Zealand at Christmas in 1953.

The footage discovered in an attic captures a beaming Queen and Prince Philip playing in a pool, as well as some festive celebrations.

The young royal couple were spending the Christmas and New Year period with then Governor General of New Zealand, Sir Willoughby Norrie, and his wife, Patricia, in Wellington.

Patricia was behind the camera.

The couple’s daughter, Sarah Stephenson, told ITV News about the Christmas presents her parents gifted the royal couple.

"My parents gave the Queen and the Duke a Christmas stocking each and in the Queen’s stocking there was a dog lead and in the Duke’s stocking a blue and white Wedgwood ashtray.

"My father said the Duke would be pleased because it’s got his wife’s head on it and we thought that was terribly funny," she added.

The rare footage will air on an ITV documentary, The Queen Unseen.

