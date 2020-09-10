TODAY |

Rare agreement among Ardern and Collins amid revelation Trump sought to 'play down' Covid danger

Anna Whyte, 1 News Politics Reporter
Source:  1 NEWS

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins today responded to journalist Bob Woodward's new book that says US President Donald Trump wanted to "play down" the seriousness of Covid-19 because he did not want to cause a panic.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Journalist Bob Woodward's new book contains extracts of conversations with Trump. Source: 1 NEWS

"I can only speak for the responsibility that we have as leaders here in New Zealand and the way we dealt with the information and evidence we've had presented to us," Ardern said. 

"I do think that it's important to make sure we always express the seriousness of a situation we're facing while also clearly giving people a sense of calm because of the plan you have, regardless of how risky or threatening the pandemic is and has been.

"We need to be accountable for our own response here in New Zealand."

Collins said misinformation was not acceptable. 

On Trump's handling of Covid-19, Collins said that was a question for the US public. 

"They are going to make their decision... The people of the United States are going to have their own say at the ballot box.

"It's always good to see democracy in action."

The Associated Press reported White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Trump intended to express confidence and calm.

"The president has never lied to the American public on Covid. The president was expressing calm and his actions reflect that."

In a call on February 7, Trump described Covid-19 as "deadly stuff" and in a call on March 19 he said that he "wanted to always play it down", the Washington Post reported

"I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic," he can be heard saying in an audio extract. 

