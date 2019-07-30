TODAY |

Rare $40,000 stag killed in Wairarapa deer enclosure - 'huge loss to owner'

A rare stag worth $40,000  has been shot dead in its deer enclosure in the Wairarapa.

The trophy red stag was killed on Blue Rock Road in Martinborough between 10am Saturday and 10am Sunday, police said in a statement today.

The animal was about six years old, had 40-plus points and weighed over 200 kilograms.

"As a rare breed valued at over $40,000, this is a huge loss for its owner," senior sergeant Jen Hansen said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact their local police or call 105, quoting file number 190728/3019. Information can also be provided anonymously by calling Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

