Rapper Scribe's drugs charge sentencing delayed as court hears he faces other charge of 'domestic nature'

Hip hop artist Scribe has appeared in the Christchurch District Court this afternoon, but the judge has delayed sentencing him on a drugs charge.

Source: 1 NEWS

Defence Lawyer Elizabeth Bulger, told the court her 39-year-old client, whose real name is Malo Luafutu, was facing another charge over a matter in Auckland of a "domestic nature".

Other details from today's brief appearance have been suppressed.

Luafutu was found guilty of possession of the Class A drug methamphetamine in March. Other charges he faced were dismissed at trial.