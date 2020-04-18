TODAY |

Rapid stocktake of PPE distribution ordered to ensure DHBs are sending out equipment in timely manner

A rapid stocktake of PPE distribution has been ordered by Health Minister David Clark to ensure they are being sent out from DHBs to frontline health services in a timely and appropriate manner.

“Our frontline health workers do an incredibly important job. They deserve access to appropriate PPE,” Dr Clark said in a statement.

“New Zealand has good supplies of PPE, and we have centralised and improved the distribution of it out to DHBs.

“As of Tuesday, our national reserve stock of masks stood at over nine million N95 and 7.4 million procedure masks. DHB stocks were at one million N95 masks and 6.3 million procedure masks."

Last week, the Ministry of Health delivered over 1.6 million general purpose masks to DHBs, of which 1.2 million were sent out to providers in their respective regions, he said.

Despite the "huge progress" in its supply and distribution, the ministry said it is "still hearing stories of community providers that are not getting the equipment they have ordered, or are not receiving it in a timely way".

“I want reassurance that each DHB’s distribution system is working. I have asked the Ministry of Health to conduct a quick-turnaround stocktake, looking at the way DHBs are distributing supplies to health services in their regions," he said.

Of particular interest is how DHBs are distributing PPE to primary care, pharmacies, home care workers and aged residential care; orders received by DHBs from service providers over the past fortnight; and when and how the orders have been filled.

“I also want to know what systems are in place to deal with any complaints or issues and how they are being resolved.

“This should provide us with a clear picture of any immediate issues that need addressing, while the Office of the Auditor General does its more detailed review, which I welcome."

Initial results from the stocktake are expected next week.

