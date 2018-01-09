Rap song 'F*** tha Police' broadcast over Dunedin police radio frequency

Dunedin police have been forced to listen to rap group N.W.A's 'F*** tha Police' several times by an unknown person who is illegally broadcasting on their frequency.

The Otago Daily Times reports that the song was broadcast on the official frequency multiple times over the past few days.

A broadcast was made yesterday about 3pm and on Friday a cover version by Rage Against The Machine was played.

Inspector Kelvin Lloyd told the ODT that they were aware of the broadcasts but had not located the person doing the broadcasting.

"Any interference with a police radio constitutes a risk to public safety, and anyone caught doing this can face a penalty of criminal nuisance and up to one year imprisonment," he said.

There were also reports last year in the area of someone broadcasting abuse over police frequencies in the North Island, as well as simulating the sound of a pig.

N.W.A rose to prominence in the early 90s, and members included Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and Easy E.