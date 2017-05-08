Rap music definition discussed in last day of Eminem vs National legal battle

The definition of rap music has been discussed during the last day of the trial taken by Eminem's company Eight Mile Style against the National Party.

Prosecuting lawyer Garry Williams is summing up before Judge Cull in Wellington's High Court.

He argues National breached copyright law by using the song EminemEsque in its 2014 election campaign ads, saying it ripped off award winning song Lose Yourself.

And he's singled out National's General Secretary Greg Hamilton for authorising the use of the advertisement.

National's lawyers argue Lose Yourself is not an original song and therefore hasn't breached copyright.

Judge Cull asked Mr Williams if rapping has a distinctive melody.

Mr Williams responded: "It's more like a spoken word rhyming, done in a staccato manner."

Much of the discussion about damages and costs has been done in closed court because of commercial sensitivity about licensing fees.

But Mr Williams says there's a number of factors to look at when discussing damages, including the fact the music was used for political purposes, and the high amount other commercial businesses have paid to use the song Lose Yourself.

It was also revealed that when tested, music comparison application Shazam did not recognise EminemEsque as the same song as Lose Yourself.

But Mr Williams argued that was not relevant because EminemEsque does not have the introduction Lose Yourself has.

Mr Williams says the composer of EminemEsque substantially copied Lose Yourself, although there are slightly different notes and piano movements.