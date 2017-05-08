 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Rap music definition discussed in last day of Eminem vs National legal battle

share

Katie Bradford 

1 NEWS Political Reporter

The definition of rap music has been discussed during the last day of the trial taken by Eminem's company Eight Mile Style against the National Party.

A pop music expert today told the Wellington court the song at the centre of the case is itself not an original.
Source: 1 NEWS

Prosecuting lawyer Garry Williams is summing up before Judge Cull in Wellington's High Court.

He argues National breached copyright law by using the song EminemEsque in its 2014 election campaign ads, saying it ripped off award winning song Lose Yourself.

Source: 1 NEWS

And he's singled out National's General Secretary Greg Hamilton for authorising the use of the advertisement.

National's lawyers argue Lose Yourself is not an original song and therefore hasn't breached copyright.

Judge Cull asked Mr Williams if rapping has a distinctive melody.

Mr Williams responded: "It's more like a spoken word rhyming, done in a staccato manner."

Much of the discussion about damages and costs has been done in closed court because of commercial sensitivity about licensing fees.

But Mr Williams says there's a number of factors to look at when discussing damages, including the fact the music was used for political purposes, and the high amount other commercial businesses have paid to use the song Lose Yourself.

The figure was revealed in the court case taken by the rapper's company against National.
Source: 1 NEWS

It was also revealed that when tested, music comparison application Shazam did not recognise EminemEsque as the same song as Lose Yourself.

But Mr Williams argued that was not relevant because EminemEsque does not have the introduction Lose Yourself has.

Mr Williams says the composer of EminemEsque substantially copied Lose Yourself, although there are slightly different notes and piano movements.

The case is expected to wrap up today. The Judge will reserve her decision.

Related

Politics

Katie Bradford

Wellington

Music

02:03
A pop music expert today told the Wellington court the song at the centre of the case is itself not an original.

National Party couldn't have copied Eminem, because his beat wasn't original, court hears
03:16
Oliver seems to be pretty keen to show clips of Katie Bradford saying 'Eminem', so why not invite her on his show?

'He should get Eminem and I on and we'll battle it out' - 1 NEWS Reporter's challenge to talk show host John Oliver
00:34
Bill English wasn't going to take Oliver's comments lying down.

Video: 'Some of the stuff I've seen him do isn't very funny' - PM returns serve to John Oliver over National's rap battle with Eminem

00:52
The figure was revealed in the court case taken by the rapper's company against National.

Court hears early versions of National Party ad accused of sounding like Eminem's Lose Yourself

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:27
1
The Dash-8 aircraft had trouble with its landing gear and circled the airport for more than an hour before touching down.

Watch: The moment Air NZ plane with landing gear problem lands at Hamilton Airport - and relieved passengers exit

00:11
2
Prince Sverre Magnus took his chance to sneak in one of the viral dance moves during celebrations yesterday.

Video: Cheeky Norwegian prince drops a dab during serious ceremony

02:50
3
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather forecast.

Slips block major roads, more weather warnings issued for rain and high winds across North Island

00:44
4
Paddleboarders were warned to get to shore in ‘a calm manner’ after police notice 15 sharks around them.

Watch: 'You are paddleboarding next to 15 great white sharks' - the moment cops warn paddleboarders to get a move on!

00:27
5
The Black Caps batsman made a stunning catch for Kings XI to dismiss Mumbai Indians' Lendl Simmons.

Watch: 'That is extraordinary!' Martin Guptill goes airborne, takes unbelievable one-handed catch during Kings XI's win over Mumbai in IPL

00:32
Tuke says Team USA are downplaying how much damage their boat took after capsizing yesterday.

Watch: New on board vision shows Oracle crew holding on for dear life - but 'there will be damage', says Team NZ's Blair Tuke

Oracle has released on board vision of the moment their boat capsized.

00:27
The Dash-8 aircraft had trouble with its landing gear and circled the airport for more than an hour before touching down.

Watch: The moment Air NZ plane with landing gear problem lands at Hamilton Airport - and relieved passengers exit

The plane spent 2.5 hours in the air on a flight scheduled for just 1 hour.

02:50
Breakfast weatherman Matt McLean has the latest weather forecast.

Slips block major roads, more weather warnings issued for rain and high winds across North Island

Eastern Bay of Plenty is likely to be worst-hit, with the remnants of Donna due to hit this afternoon.

03:43
Horticulture New Zealand acting CEO Richard Palmer says poor weather has created considerable shortages of certain crops like lettuce and broccoli.

Can't afford high-priced veges? Choose seasonal options, and spare a thought for farmers during difficult growing season

Horticulture NZ's CEO says it's not only a hard time for consumers - but for farmers too.

01:42
A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.

Wellingtonians could soon be drinking water from beneath the harbour

A $50m drilling project is about to begin to search for drinkable water beneath the capital's harbour.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ