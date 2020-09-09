TODAY |

Rangiora woman sending face masks around the country to help those in need

Source:  1 NEWS

A kind-hearted Rangiora woman is doing her bit to help fight the Covid-19 pandemic in New Zealand.

Vicki Walls only asks for the cost of postage in return. Source: Seven Sharp

When the country went into lockdown, Vicki Walls decided to do her bit to keep the community safe and embarked on making fantastic cloth masks available for free to anyone who asked.

Her only request was that they cover the cost of postage.

Since then, she’s made well over 450 masks for people across the country - staying up all night sometimes, working away on her trusty sewing machine to keep up with requests.

Seven Sharp surprised her with this week’s ASB Good as Gold award and the $10,000 prize at her other voluntary job, helping with Riding for The Disabled.

Watch the moment she received the award in the video above.

New Zealand
Coronavirus Pandemic
