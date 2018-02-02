Range of personnel deployed to help battle large Chatham Island fire

Specialist fire crews are set to fly to the Chatham Islands to help volunteers fight a large blaze in a remote part of the main island.

The fire, which started on Thursday morning, has burned through an estimated 2000ha at Owenga Road, south of Waitangi Wharf, in the south.

It isn't yet posing a risk to people or property, but is believed to have burnt into conservation land, principal rural fire officer Craig Cottrill says.

He said 14 Fire and Emergency New Zealand crew members would fly to the Chathams on Saturday to help tackle the blaze.

This included two teams of five specialist rural firefighters and four management specialists, who will board a charter aircraft with fuel, equipment and supplies for a two-week deployment.

Two helicopters with monsoon bucket capacity are also set to arrive on the island early Saturday afternoon.

They will join eight fire volunteers, four Department of Conservation staff, and three local contractors working to contain the fire.

While the fire had been burning towards the southern coast, a forecast wind change overnight led to 19 households along Waitangi Wharf-Owhenga Road being evacuated to a welfare centre on Friday.

On Friday a Royal New Zealand Air Force Hercules also flew to the islands to conduct an aerial survey of the fire.