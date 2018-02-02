 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Range of personnel deployed to help battle large Chatham Island fire

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Specialist fire crews are set to fly to the Chatham Islands to help volunteers fight a large blaze in a remote part of the main island.

A helicopter and 17 fire fighters will join eight volunteers already on the island tomorrow.
Source: 1 NEWS

The fire, which started on Thursday morning, has burned through an estimated 2000ha at Owenga Road, south of Waitangi Wharf, in the south.

It isn't yet posing a risk to people or property, but is believed to have burnt into conservation land, principal rural fire officer Craig Cottrill says.

He said 14 Fire and Emergency New Zealand crew members would fly to the Chathams on Saturday to help tackle the blaze.

This included two teams of five specialist rural firefighters and four management specialists, who will board a charter aircraft with fuel, equipment and supplies for a two-week deployment.

Two helicopters with monsoon bucket capacity are also set to arrive on the island early Saturday afternoon.

They will join eight fire volunteers, four Department of Conservation staff, and three local contractors working to contain the fire.

While the fire had been burning towards the southern coast, a forecast wind change overnight led to 19 households along Waitangi Wharf-Owhenga Road being evacuated to a welfare centre on Friday.

On Friday a Royal New Zealand Air Force Hercules also flew to the islands to conduct an aerial survey of the fire.

The Chathams are about 800km east of New Zealand and are home to about 600 people.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Pregnant former teacher who had school storage cupboard sex with teen to be sentenced

2
Harley Neville is back after appearing on Ellen with a new hair-brained scheme.

'Short, bald and hairy' Kiwi man who was featured on Ellen back with hair-brained TradeMe auction

00:40
3
Her wedding to Jack Brooksbank will take place at the same Windsor Chapel chosen by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Wedding date set for Britain's Princess Eugenie

00:36
4
The 34-year-old pregnant woman was sentenced to jail for sexually abusing a 17-year-old boy.

Pregnant former teacher jailed after having sex with teen student in school storage cupboard

00:19
5
Months after Billy Aivaliotis arrived at Caulfield Hospital relatives were worried about his weight loss and unexplained repeated bruises.

Shocking hidden camera footage captures abuse of man with cerebral palsy by nurse at Melbourne hospital

00:20
More than 1500 hectares have burnt already, but people and property aren't currently at risk.

Raw: Defence Force footage shows major fire burning on Chatham Islands

The fire is in a remote part of the island south of Waitangi Wharf yesterday.

00:12
A 50m section of the bridge has broken off after a major storm hit the South Island.

Large section of Pyramid Bridge collapses into river near Gore due to storm

Aerial footage shows a 50m section of the bridge submerged in the Mataura River.

02:04

Weather slowly quieting down across the country after yesterday’s severe flooding

TVNZ weather presenter Dan Corbett with the latest update.

00:45
Ex cyclone Fehi left a path of destruction along State Highway 6 on the West Coast.

Raw: Confronting aerial vision shows scale of slips and damage on South Island's West Coast

Ex-Cyclone Fehi's path of destruction is clear to see.


01:03
The PM had a revealing sit down interview with 1 NEWS’s Corin Dann after 100 days in Government.

Extended TV interview: Jacinda Ardern tells 1 NEWS' Corin Dann, 'I am very mindful of the (public) expectation'

The PM lifts the lid on her first 100 days in office in a wide-ranging interview with 1 NEWS political editor Dann.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 