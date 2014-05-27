 

'A random and nasty attack' - middle-aged couple threatened with crowbar during burglary in Bay of Plenty

A middle-aged couple have had an early morning confrontation with a man wielding a crowbar in their Tokoroa home.

Police

Source: 1 NEWS

The man has entered their St Andrews Drive home about 2am on Sunday and threatened them with the crowbar and then taken off with items.

"This was a random and nasty attack and we are committed to finding the man who is responsible," says Sergeant Steve Langdon.

The woman has minor injuries to her hand.

Police are appealing for people with information to come forward.

