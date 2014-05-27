'A random and nasty attack' - middle-aged couple threatened with crowbar during burglary in Bay of Plenty

A middle-aged couple have had an early morning confrontation with a man wielding a crowbar in their Tokoroa home.

Police Source: 1 NEWS

The man has entered their St Andrews Drive home about 2am on Sunday and threatened them with the crowbar and then taken off with items.

"This was a random and nasty attack and we are committed to finding the man who is responsible," says Sergeant Steve Langdon.

The woman has minor injuries to her hand.