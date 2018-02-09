Rally to support charter schools

Supporters of charter schools are holding a public rally to show how much support there is for the model of schooling the Labour-led government is abandoning.

Source: Te Karere

Partnership schools are championed by ACT and leader David Seymour, who will be at the rally at Takutai Square in Auckland today at 2.30pm. The rally will then make its way to Aotea Square.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins on Thursday brought in a bill that will repeal the legislation that allows for future charter schools.

He says it also allowed the 10 existing schools to continue to operate under their contracts while options for their future are discussed on a case- by-case basis.

Mr Seymour says the government is listening too much to teachers' unions.

"Partnership schools are working. Over 1500 students attend the fledgling schools, most of which have had to turn students away due to rapid growth. Struggling kids are having their lives turned around," he said.

Teacher unions say its a failed mode for schooling while ACT says the schools raise student achievement levels.

The schools receive government funding similar to state schools but have the autonomy to determine their own curriculum, qualifications, teacher pay rates, school hours and terms.

The parent of one 16-year-old boy at Vanguard Military School in Auckland has written to politicians to say the school has turned her son's life around.