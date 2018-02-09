 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Rally to support charter schools

share

Source:

NZN

Supporters of charter schools are holding a public rally to show how much support there is for the model of schooling the Labour-led government is abandoning.

Students inside charter school

Source: Te Karere

Partnership schools are championed by ACT and leader David Seymour, who will be at the rally at Takutai Square in Auckland today at 2.30pm. The rally will then make its way to Aotea Square.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins on Thursday brought in a bill that will repeal the legislation that allows for future charter schools.

He says it also allowed the 10 existing schools to continue to operate under their contracts while options for their future are discussed on a case- by-case basis.

Mr Seymour says the government is listening too much to teachers' unions.

"Partnership schools are working. Over 1500 students attend the fledgling schools, most of which have had to turn students away due to rapid growth. Struggling kids are having their lives turned around," he said.

Teacher unions say its a failed mode for schooling while ACT says the schools raise student achievement levels.

The schools receive government funding similar to state schools but have the autonomy to determine their own curriculum, qualifications, teacher pay rates, school hours and terms.

The parent of one 16-year-old boy at Vanguard Military School in Auckland has written to politicians to say the school has turned her son's life around.

He used to hate going to school, was borderline failing and his future looked poor. Since attending Vanguard, his attendance rate was exceptional and he really enjoyed going to school, the parent said.

Related

Education

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
The 32-strong contingent were lead into the PyeongChang games by the skier.

'Black does not go with everything' - NZ's Winter Olympics entrance ridiculed by ESPN writer

2
Tayler Boncal, 22, is accused of sexually assaulting one of her students.

High school teacher fell in love with student, before taking him home for sex

00:15
3
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Blues' powerhouse George Moala snatches late victory over Hurricanes to win Brisbane Tens final

00:15
4
The Blues beat the Hurricanes 10-7 in the final of the Brisbane Global Tens at Suncorp Stadium.

Blues crowned 2018 Brisbane Tens champions after miraculous try at the death by powerhouse George Moala

00:28
5
Travellers gather in Auckland Airport terminal as all flights into Wellington Airport are cancelled until at least 7pm tonight.

Passengers stranded as all flights cancelled into Wellington Airport due to heavy, low lying fog

02:28
The Australian Foreign Minister said the conversation flowed effortlessly with the NZ Prime Minister last night at Winton Peters' house.

'Families don't always agree' - Julie Bishop says last year's war of words with NZ Labour a thing of the past

The Australian Foreign Minister said she has "moved on" from any pre-election trust issues with the NZ Labour Party.

04:00
It's the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it’s being rolled out in New Zealand.

Kiwi brothers' app changing the way crowds interact with sporting giants like NBA's Phoenix Suns

DROPIT is the brainchild of two Mt Maunganui siblings and it's being rolled out in NZ.

Paddleboarder Billy Lewis says Kiwis need to step their game up when it comes to throwing rubbish into the ocean.

Paddleboarder 'disgusted' by Kiwis throwing their rubbish into the ocean

Billy Lewis says he and his family always take out bags when on the water, aiming to recover as much rubbish as possible.

00:30
A local in the Samoan capital drove through a flooded suburb, showing many buildings inundated with water.

Widespread flooding in Samoa as Cyclone Gita leaves its mark

The country has been on alert since a cyclone warning was issued earlier this week for the potential impact of the storm now being called Cyclone Gita.

00:15
Tevita Nabura was robbed of a late try with the TMO ruling he was in touch before he grounded the ball.

Brisbane Tens - Blues, Chiefs, Crusaders notch up wins on Day One

Relive all the action from day one of the Brisbane Tens at Suncorp Stadium.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 