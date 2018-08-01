 

Rally driver creates simulator to help tourists get to grips with Kiwi roads

An Otago man is hoping to use a simulator to educate tourists how to drive on New Zealand roads.

Rally driver Rhys Gardner rolled out the technology in Queenstown on Wednesday.

"Essentially this is the chance to practice on a New Zealand road before you turn the keys, through that we can identify any risk factors or something that's different about the type of driving they'd experience at home," Mr Gardner said.

While many tourists have to adjust to driving on the other side of the road, there's also Kiwi style obstacles such as sheep that show up on the simulator.

Overseas drivers were involved in 24 fatal crashes last year in New Zealand.

Mr Gardner hopes his simulators will help to bring that number down, with plans to roll them out to rental companies over the coming months.

Each year the number of foreign drivers on our roads increases.
Jacinda Ardern returns as Prime Minister after six maternity leave with baby Neve

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has returned to her duties today, after being on maternity leave.

It comes as Winston Peters finished as Acting Prime Minister upon leaving for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers summit in Singapore last night.

Mr Peters said Ms Ardern would be based in Auckland today and Friday before heading to Wellington this weekend to settle her family into Premier House.

He said the Prime Minister would then be based in Wellington for the following two weeks while Parliament sat with some day trips away.

On the weekend Ms Ardern posted a live Facebook stream to give an update on her and her baby.

The National leader's appearance at the National Party annual conference yesterday was shortly followed by Jacinda Ardern's Facebook video update.

"We're all doing really, really well still. We have absolutely no routine to speak of, and I can hear now a chorus of parents laughing at the suggestion that you would ever have a routine with a five-week-old baby, but we're doing really well nonetheless," she said

The new-born was on her best behaviour while her parents expressed their gratitude for the messages of support.

Ms Ardern has been on maternity leave for six weeks following the birth of her daughter Neve Te Aroha Ardern Gayford in June.

The Acting PM told TVNZ 1's Q+A that he will be leaving the country on Thursday to meet the US Secretary of State.
Canadian far-right speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux have arrived in New Zealand for their controversial speaking event. 

The pair are known for their extreme views on multiculturalism, feminism and race, which prompted protests in Australia.

Auckland's mayor Phil Goff has banned them from council venues.

The venue for the couple's Friday night gathering is secret and ticket-holders will get 24 hours notice of the location. 

Peaceful protests are planned outside the Auckland event.

The Inside Parliament team discuss the evolving developments of Canadian speakers Lauren Southern, Stefan Molyneux and their trip to New Zealand.

TVNZ 1's Sunday programme spoke exclusively to the pair and the interview will screen on Sunday at 7.30pm.

"We in the West are very tolerant of other people. We're very tolerant of these other cultures coming in. But what about the cultures that aren't tolerant of us?" Ms Southern says in the interview.

Mr Molyneux says: "I have done some studying of the history. I've focused more on Australia because that's a larger part of our tour. But I'm going to be very much up to speed on New Zealand by the time we get out there."

Auckland City District Commander Superintendent Karyn Malthus says police have yet to be advised of the location of the pair's event.

"That said, Police do not comment on specifics, including in this case the location," Superintendent Karyn Malthus said. 

"Police are experienced in making operational decisions on a case-by-case basis regarding the resources utilised to cover particular events for any number of factors," she said.

The Canadian pair are known for their extreme views on multiculturalism, feminism and race.
