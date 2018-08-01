Rally driver creates simulator to help tourists get to grips with Kiwi roads

An Otago man is hoping to use a simulator to educate tourists how to drive on New Zealand roads.
Rally driver Rhys Gardner rolled out the technology in Queenstown on Wednesday.
"Essentially this is the chance to practice on a New Zealand road before you turn the keys, through that we can identify any risk factors or something that's different about the type of driving they'd experience at home," Mr Gardner said.
While many tourists have to adjust to driving on the other side of the road, there's also Kiwi style obstacles such as sheep that show up on the simulator.
Overseas drivers were involved in 24 fatal crashes last year in New Zealand.
Mr Gardner hopes his simulators will help to bring that number down, with plans to roll them out to rental companies over the coming months.