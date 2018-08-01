Rally driver creates simulator to help tourists get to grips with Kiwi roads

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has returned to her duties today, after being on maternity leave.

It comes as Winston Peters finished as Acting Prime Minister upon leaving for the ASEAN Foreign Ministers summit in Singapore last night.

Mr Peters said Ms Ardern would be based in Auckland today and Friday before heading to Wellington this weekend to settle her family into Premier House.

He said the Prime Minister would then be based in Wellington for the following two weeks while Parliament sat with some day trips away.

On the weekend Ms Ardern posted a live Facebook stream to give an update on her and her baby.

"We're all doing really, really well still. We have absolutely no routine to speak of, and I can hear now a chorus of parents laughing at the suggestion that you would ever have a routine with a five-week-old baby, but we're doing really well nonetheless," she said