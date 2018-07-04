TODAY |

Rakitū Island officially predator free after pests eradicated

Source: 

A check by predator-seeking dogs last week confirmed rats have been removed from the 300-hectare, off the coast of Great Barrier Island, Conservation Minister Eugenie Sage said.

The 330-hectare Rakitū Island is now officially predator free. Source: rnz.co.nz

"This is a major milestone because Rakitū is the last DOC administered island in the Hauraki Gulf Marine Park to be made pest-free," Sage said.

"Rakitū represents another step towards a Predator Free Aotearoa New Zealand."

There are now more than 40 pest-free islands in the region, which provide safe havens for endangered native wildlife including takahē, kakapo, kōkako, kiwi, geckos, skinks, bats, wētāpunga and tuatara.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Some iwi groups claim they weren't consulted over the drop at Rakitu Island, something Auckland Council disputes. Source: Breakfast

Sage said Rakitū was farmed for more than a century and a restoration programme would now be developed.

Ngāti Rehua Ngātiwai ki Aotea and DOC rid Rakitū of rats in 2018.

The island sits on a native seabird highway that spans a chain of pest-free islands from the Poor Knights, north of Whangarei, to the Mercury Islands, south of Aotea/Great Barrier Island.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Auckland
Environment
Conservation
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Community urged to get tested for Covid-19 in Auckland, Queenstown after case arrives in South Korea
2
Steven Adams attempts hilarious ninja style 'kip-up' as OKC beat Jazz
3
Three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today
4
Legal action begins as illegal kiwifruit plantings in China soar
5
Wage subsidy extension not stretched to limits in positive sign for NZ economy - Grant Robertson
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Three new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation today
01:58

List of shovel-ready projects to be revealed by end of next week, Finance Minister says

Experts worried as fires in Brazil's Amazon rainforest surge in July
06:36

Māori Party fighting to get back in Parliament in this election