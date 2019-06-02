RainbowYOUTH charity refuses donations from Destiny Church gathering

A charity providing support for LGBT+ youth is refusing to accept donations from speakers at Brian Tamaki’s conference at Destiny Church last night.

RainbowYOUTH has tweeted a statment, saying all donations made will be returned, with the timing of Brian Tamaki’s apology dubbed “dubious”, saying it “rings completely hollow”.

At a two-hour gathering last night, Brian Tamaki and wife Hannah attempted to make amends with the LGBTI+ community for controversial comments and attitudes towards their community in previous years.

However, the charity says Brian Tamaki and Destiny Church’s views have been “damaging and inflammatory for the rainbow community”.

The statement also said: "While we are firm in the decision to not accept the donation, we want to reiterate that every dollar donated does help us sustain our life-saving services for rainbow rangatahi.

"If you are in a position to donate and supprt our kaupapa, please consider doing so via our website."

Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki has offered an apology to the rainbow community for his anti-gay "hate speech" on social media - and has vowed to never do it again.

The peace offering was extended last night to a congregation of almost 2000 people and a handful of members of the LGBTI+ community. Up to 50 members of the community had been invited to attend.