Rainbow Warrior undercover French spy breaks 32-year silence, but not to say sorry

The spy in the midst of the 1985 New Zealand Rainbow Warrior bombing has broken her silence.

In an interview with the Sunday Star-Times and published on Stuff, Christine Cabon was tracked down to the French town of Lassuebetat, prior to the bombing anniversary tomorrow.

Cabon went undercover in Greenpeace as environmental activist 'Frederique Bonlieu'.

Christine Cabon. Source: Supplied/Fairfax

The information she gathered was used for the bombing.

Before the fatal bombing, which killed Fernando Pereira, she flew out to Israel and then fled to France as police were about to arrest her.

However, unlike French spy agent Jean-Luc Kister who planted the bomb and publicly apologised in 2015, Cabon told the Sunday Star-Times, "Thanks for giving me the opportunity to express myself but I do not intend to go off the reservation. My job was what it was."

"I think all military people who serve their countries can find themselves in situations they hadn't wished for. At the moment I have many comrades who are getting killed in Mali by ISIS, in Iraq."