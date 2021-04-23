TODAY |

Rainbow refugees come to NZ to find safety, but say the system is not built for them

Source:  TVNZ

New Zealand welcomes refugees who are persecuted in their home country for being part of the rainbow community. But the experience isn’t always a safe haven. 

Over the last 10 years, 68 people have been granted refugee status on the grounds of gender identity or sexual orientation. Source: Re:

We accept around 1500 refugees a year. Of those, 68 people over the last 10 years have been granted refugee status on the grounds of gender identity or sexual orientation.

But for many rainbow refugees, the path to resettlement is not an easy one.

Once here they can experience a double burden, facing both discrimination within the refugee community for being LGBTQIA+, and within the LGBTQIA+ community for being refugees.

Re: makes videos, articles and podcasts that cover the important issues that matter to young New Zealanders. You can see more stories on their website, renews.co.nz.

New Zealand
Re News
Social Issues
