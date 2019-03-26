TODAY |

Rain, winds coming tomorrow after temps plummeted over weekend

rnz.co.nz
Temperatures overnight did not quite match those of the day before, but were still the second chilliest of the year so far.

Coldest this morning was -2C in Twizel, followed by -1.7C on the Desert Road and -1.1C at Manapouri.

Kawerau and Hastings both recorded temperatures just below 0C.

MetService duty meteorologist Stephen Glassey said today would be chilly and mostly dry.

"The more important thing, tomorrow we've got this low that's moving over the North Island which is going to bring some heavy rain and strong winds to most places in the North Island and upper South Island.

"So today is fairly settled compared to what's happening tomorrow, even though there are some showers around today as well."

There was freezing weather for swathes of the country over the long weekend, with one woman dying and two other trampers rescued in Nelson Lakes National Park.

And there are grave fears for a hiker missing in the Tararua Ranges which were hit by gale winds and rain.

rain weather storm house roof
Source: istock.com
