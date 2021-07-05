Rain, wind, snow in store for parts of NZ early this week

Morning frosts across much of the country will make way for heavy rain, heavy snow and strong winds.

Cold weather (file picture). Source: istock.com

MetService has issued a number of weather warnings and watches for parts of central and southern areas.

It comes as a front approaches the country from the Tasman Sea.

A heavy rain warning is in place until tomorrow evening for Westland's ranges and until tomorrow morning for Fiordland.

Meanwhile, a heavy rain watch is in place until tomorrow for the Nelson ranges, the Canterbury headwaters, and Otago headwaters.

A strong wind warning has been issued for parts of Wellington and the Wairarapa, along with the Canterbury High Country into Wednesday and Tuesday respectively.

MetService has issued a strong wind watch for parts of Taranaki, Whanganui and Taihape, Marlborough, inland parts of Otago, parts of Southland and Fiordland into Tuesday.

Parts of Southland and Otago, along with Fiordland, may be in for some heavy snow, with a watch in place until Wednesday morning.

The bad weather comes after much of the country shivered in cold temperatures over the past three days.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said a high pressure system over the country was to blame.

Auckland's Ardmore Airport had recorded -1.5 degrees Celsius this morning, after recording -1C yesterday and -0.8C on Saturday.

Hamilton had recorded -3.5C this morning, while Taupō had recorded -2C.

Christchurch had -0.6C, while people in Dunedin woke to a "severe frost" with -5.8C, Glassey said.

People in Waiouru and St Arnaud, near Nelson Lakes, had woken to their coldest morning of the past three days.

Glassey said it was -11.2C in Waiouru at 6am this morning, while St Arnaud was -9.4C.

He said the frosty mornings would likely be back after the Tasman Sea front left on Wednesday.