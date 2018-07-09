 

Rain, wind, hail and tornadoes possible today as strong westerly flow affects country

Heavy rain and wind warnings are in place for large areas of the country today, with an active front bringing wet and wild westerlies.

An active front will bring rain and strong winds to much of the country today.

The western coast of the North Island will be in the firing line today from about Raglan south all the way to Wellington, where there is a moderate risk of severe thunderstorms.

"There is a moderate risk of thunderstorms for northwest Nelson, northern Wellington, the Kapiti Coast, Horowhenua, Taranaki and Waitomo during Monday morning," MetService said.

"There is also a moderate risk of thunderstorms for eastern Bay of Plenty late Monday morning."

Those storms could bring heavy rain, winds up to 110km/h or more, hail and even small tornadoes, MetService warns.

Storms are also possible before dawn the length of the western coast of the South Island, from the Tasman region all the way down to Fiordland.

The storms, heavy rain and high winds are likely to continue throughout today and the unsettled westerley flow will continue to bring rain for much of the week.

A ridge of high pressure is due to push over the country late Thursday and bring more settled weather.

