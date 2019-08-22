TODAY |

Rain, thunderstorms set to affect much of NZ

Source: 

MetService is warning of a return to rough weather next week - caused by a deep low forming in the Tasman Sea.

Thunderstorm over Auckland (file picture). Source: istock.com

Forecaster Andy Best said temperatures in the South Island will be six degrees below average.

In the North Island, it will be wet and muggy on Monday.

Mr Best said by midweek, there is likely to be heavy rain and high winds, making it dangerous on the roads.

The South Island's West Coast, which has been badly affected by heavy rain this month, can expect more rain from tomorrow and it may be heavy by Monday.

By Tuesday the rain would move north to Nelson and Marlborough.

In its latest post to Facebook today, MetService is warning of thunderstorms in North Otago and Canterbury tomorrow.

The thunderstorms may spread to Northland, Auckland and Great Barrier Island later in the day.

The bad weather is set to affect the country for four days through to Wednesday.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Weather News
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Holden to stop manufacturing its Commodore model - causing headaches for police
2
Tim Southee leaves frozen Aussie batsman stumped after sublime swinging ball sends bails flying
3
'It's not over yet' - Search continues for two missing bodies after Whakaari/White Island eruption
4
Kiwis need to be prepared for volcanic eruption, disaster risk expert says
5
Quickfire: Dental fees, beneficiaries given My Food Bag and odd requests
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

KiwiRail investment through Land Transport fund: government proposal 'historic' - chief exec
01:30

Adorable set of cotton-top tamarin twins born at Auckland Zoo
02:31

Police working 'as quickly as possible' to return Whakaari/White Island victims to their families

Whakatāne after Whakaari: How the town is responding to the tragedy