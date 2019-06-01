Rain, snow, and strong winds kick off long weekend

TODAY |

The wild weather is putting on a show for the first day of winter, with gale force winds forecast throughout the country and significant snow and rain for Canterbury and Marlborough.

MetService has issued snowfall warnings for Desert Road (SH1), Lewis Pass (SH7), Arthur's Pass (SH73), Porters Pass (SH73), Lindis Pass (SH8) and Crown Range Road. An earlier warning for Milford Road has since been lifted.

    Up to 50cm of snow is expected to fall at Porters Pass, and between 2cm and 15cm of snow at the other locations this weekend.

    Snow has been reported as low as 300m overnight to areas such as Methven, MetService said on Twitter, adding, "Winter, officially and literally has arrived!"

    The meteorological service said an active low pressure system moving up the east of the country today, before moving further away to the east tomorrow.

    Strong winds of up to 40 knots are expected for areas of Auckland, including Manakau and Waitemata Harbours and the Hauraki Gulf.

    Meanwhile, strong southerlies are expected to affect the South Island today, before spreading to the North Island later on.

    People are advised to keep up to date with latest forecasts and warnings on MetService.

    Residents woke to snowfall in Lake Tekapo today. Source: Ava Gardner/Supplied
