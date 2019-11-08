Rain, low cloud help suppress Otago conservation park fire spanning 2700 hectares

Rain and low cloud have helped suppress a fire which burned through more than 2700 hectares of mainly tussock and scrub in Central Otago yesterday.



The Otago fire has burned more than 2700 hectares of land.

Low cloud on the Lammerlaw Ranges has restricted full aerial reconnaissance this morning, but it is understood that 10mm of rainfall has fallen so far this morning, Fire and Emergency Incident Commander Graeme Still told 1 NEWS. The fire has since been contained.



The aftermath of a large fire which burned through more than 2700 hectares of mainly tussock and scrub yesterday. Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

"We have been able to see that there are still some hotspots smouldering but there is no active fire front as there was yesterday," Mr Still said. "When we are able to get access, we will send in ground crews to tackle these hotspots."



The fire began near the Te Papanui Conservation Park yesterday morning, where it spread to adjoining land owned by the Dunedin City Council and into the Clutha District.

Aerial of a large fire an Otago conservation park, Dunedin Council-owned land and into the Clutha District yesterday. Source: Fire and Emergency New Zealand

Smoke from the fire affected a large area of South Otago yesterday. People who were sensitive to smoke were advised to stay indoors with their windows and doors shut, and to turn off air conditioning.

Helicopters and ground crews are on standby to resume firefighting when conditions allow.



As of nightfall yesterday, 2773 hectares had been burned. Mr Still said the fire had spread overnight but the area had not been completely mapped this morning.



It follows a separate scrub fire at the nearby Bucklands Crossing, inland from Waikouaiti, which began at around 11.30am Friday.



