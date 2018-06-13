 

Rain in store for much of the lower North Island as well as Auckland today

Matty Mclean 

ONE News Reporter

Breakfast weatherman Matty McLean has the latest forecast.
The French were completely dominant at scrum time, repeatedly wrecking New Zealand’s set plays.

Brave Baby Blacks outclassed by France in entertaining U20s Rugby World Cup semi-final

The 12-week advice is dished out by doctors and midwives, but Seven Sharp lifts the lid on the taboo.

Is it time to do away with the 12-week rule for announcing you're pregnant?

Narrelle Newdick was left in disbelief after finding a racist fuelled voice message from a car dealership on her phone.

Most read story: ‘Tell her don't be a f***** clever Māori’ – Woman left shocked over car dealer's racist voice message

Pedestrian dies after being hit by truck in Tauranga

The deputy PM was answering on behalf of the Prime Minister, after his party stopped the scrapping of the law.

Watch: 'You've got a listening problem' - Winston Peters and Simon Bridges clash over Three Strikes law repeal

University of Otago’s Professor Robert Patman says North Korea’s pledge to denuclearise is “open-ended” time wise.

'Many people feel Trump could have driven a harder bargain' – NZ academic describes Trump, Kim declaration as 'disappointing'

The accident occured around 4.40am today on Takitimu Drive.

The former Shihad frontman is about to release his fascinating second album with The Adults.

Watch: Anika Moa hangs out with legendary Kiwi musician Jon Toogood, and discovers his change of musical direction

The US President and North Korea’s leader have finally met.

First video: The historic moment Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un shake hands in Singapore

The historic red carpet meeting happened as the US President and the North Korean leader were about to head into their much anticipated summit talks.


 
